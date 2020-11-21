The TikTok Doc says give up holidays now for holidays later

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Tikok Doc knows how to have fun.

Dr. Jason Campbell has many TikTok videos showing his dance moves at the hospital and he’s not afraid to rally his co-workers to dance, either. But as Oregon hospitals deal with the COVID-19 surge healthcare officials predicted would happen, the Portland physician has a serious message.

“Forgoing one Thanksgiving and maybe one Christmas or Hanukkah to be able to have many more Christmases, Hanukkahs, Diwalis and other celebrations is what healthcare workers are asking of you and of themselves,” Campbell told KOIN 6 News.

Campbell became well known in the spring for sharing his message that staying COVID-safe doesn’t mean you can’t have fun. But that message of joy doesn’t mean you should sacrifice your health or the health of others.

Personally, he’s not going to spend the holiday with his family on the East Coast and wants everyone to do the same. And it’s not just to keep yourself, friends and family safe.

“The goal is to decrease this current surge so that hospitals do not get overwhelmed,” he said.

Keeping the hospitals from becoming overwhelmed ensures they have the resources to treat everyone who comes through the doors — including non-COVID patients, he said.

“That’s why you see healthcare workers through Twitter, through other forms and platforms, through the news, through KOIN 6, say, ‘Hey! Please, please please! For yourself, take the necessary precautions.'”

The TikTok Doc said in the middle of it all to remember to make some time to do something that makes you happy and take care of your mental health.

“Doing what you love during this time is important and I know people say, ‘Well, what if I love spending time with a lot of people?’ Well, maybe not that, but doing what you love — maybe that’s reading a book, maybe that’s reading a book to your child, maybe that’s taking a walk with your child or loved one — so it’s a mixture of things. But if you can do what you love during this time, that’s so important.”