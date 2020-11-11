There’s room at PDX: ‘Travelers deciding closer to holiday’

Travel at PDX down 65% from last year at this time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The holidays are quickly approaching, and normally that would mean an influx of travel. But this year many people are choosing to stay home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Things are noticeably different at PDX. Social distancing is enforced in the seating area, and lines that would normally be very long are relatively empty as people opt to stay home instead of fly to see family and friends.

Fly PDX — Arrivals and Departures

PDX spokesperson Kama Simonds told KOIN 6 News travel here is down about 65% from this time last year. That’s better than when the pandemic started, when air travel was down 95%. That number could change as we get closer to the holiday season, she said.

“We’re hearing that the window is a lot shorter, so people are making the decision to go travel or to travel for the holidays much closer to the holiday date,” Simonds said. “The airport is working really in partnership with the airlines to provide as safe a travel environment as possible when it comes to health safety.”

PDX also gets cleaned at a higher frequency, she said. They’ve added plexiglass in key spot and face coverings have been a requirement since May. The jet bridges have power and pre-conditioned air so the planes can hook up to the jet bridge and run air filtration systems.

Despite those increased precautions, public health officials are urging people to rethink their travel plans and do a virtual celebration — or just celebrate at home to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Governor Kate Brown said Oregon is headed on the “wrong road” as cases spike and health officials prepare for a possible influx of COVID patients.

“Our fears that the virus would spread out of control when the colder months set it is certainly becoming a reality,” Brown said during a press conference.

She said that hospital capacity was becoming a concern despite current availability.

“When people become ill, we need to ensure there are enough hospital beds, PPE and staff to provide care,” she said.

“Oregon is headed on the wrong road,” she said. “It’s not too late to do the right thing.”