PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The CDC has updated its COVID-19 community risk levels for Oregon counties.
Fourteen Oregon counties are currently listed at “high risk” for COVID-19, which means the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend residents in these counties wear masks indoors, in addition to being fully vaccinated.
The 14 counties are:
- Multnomah County
- Washington County
- Clackamas County
- Coos County
- Curry County
- Josephine County
- Jackson County
- Klamath County
- Lake County
- Umatilla County
- Union County
- Wallowa County
- Baker County
- Malheur County
An additional 15 Oregon counties are currently listed at “medium” risk for COVID-19. Residents in counties listed at “medium” risk are recommended to get tested and wear a mask if they exhibit symptoms, in addition to wearing a mask on public transportation and wearing a mask as an additional precaution. Those at high risk for a severe illness should also wear a mask as an additional precaution during this risk level.
The counties at “medium” risk are:
- Clatsop County
- Columbia County
- Tillamook County
- Polk County
- Marion County
- Benton County
- Lane County
- Douglas County
- Wasco County
- Jefferson County
- Deschutes County
- Sherman County
- Crook County
- Morrow County
- Grant County
There are also now seven Oregon counties listed at “low” risk for COVID-19. Last week, there were zero Oregon counties in this risk level. Counties at “low” risk should recommend their residents stay up-to-date on vaccines, wear a mask on public transportation and at any additional time as a precaution.
The Oregon counties listed at “low” risk are:
- Yamhill County
- Lincoln County
- Linn County
- Hood River County
- Gilliam County
- Wheeler County
- Harney County
The CDC’s community risk level recommendation factors in a number of data points, including the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day total, new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 residents over a seven-day total and the percentage of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients from a seven-day average.
The data the CDC used was from Thursday, June 30 to Wednesday, July 6, and the analysis was released Thursday, July 7.