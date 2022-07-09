Fourteen Oregon counties are currently listed at "high risk" for COVID-19, per the CDC.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The CDC has updated its COVID-19 community risk levels for Oregon counties.

Fourteen Oregon counties are currently listed at “high risk” for COVID-19, which means the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend residents in these counties wear masks indoors, in addition to being fully vaccinated.

The 14 counties are:

Multnomah County

Washington County

Clackamas County

Coos County

Curry County

Josephine County

Jackson County

Klamath County

Lake County

Umatilla County

Union County

Wallowa County

Baker County

Malheur County

An additional 15 Oregon counties are currently listed at “medium” risk for COVID-19. Residents in counties listed at “medium” risk are recommended to get tested and wear a mask if they exhibit symptoms, in addition to wearing a mask on public transportation and wearing a mask as an additional precaution. Those at high risk for a severe illness should also wear a mask as an additional precaution during this risk level.

The counties at “medium” risk are:

Clatsop County

Columbia County

Tillamook County

Polk County

Marion County

Benton County

Lane County

Douglas County

Wasco County

Jefferson County

Deschutes County

Sherman County

Crook County

Morrow County

Grant County

There are also now seven Oregon counties listed at “low” risk for COVID-19. Last week, there were zero Oregon counties in this risk level. Counties at “low” risk should recommend their residents stay up-to-date on vaccines, wear a mask on public transportation and at any additional time as a precaution.

The Oregon counties listed at “low” risk are:

Yamhill County

Lincoln County

Linn County

Hood River County

Gilliam County

Wheeler County

Harney County

The CDC’s community risk level recommendation factors in a number of data points, including the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day total, new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 residents over a seven-day total and the percentage of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients from a seven-day average.

The data the CDC used was from Thursday, June 30 to Wednesday, July 6, and the analysis was released Thursday, July 7.