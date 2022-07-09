PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The CDC has updated its COVID-19 community risk levels for Oregon counties.

Fourteen Oregon counties are currently listed at “high risk” for COVID-19, which means the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend residents in these counties wear masks indoors, in addition to being fully vaccinated.

The 14 counties are:

  • Multnomah County
  • Washington County
  • Clackamas County
  • Coos County
  • Curry County
  • Josephine County
  • Jackson County
  • Klamath County
  • Lake County
  • Umatilla County
  • Union County
  • Wallowa County
  • Baker County
  • Malheur County

An additional 15 Oregon counties are currently listed at “medium” risk for COVID-19. Residents in counties listed at “medium” risk are recommended to get tested and wear a mask if they exhibit symptoms, in addition to wearing a mask on public transportation and wearing a mask as an additional precaution. Those at high risk for a severe illness should also wear a mask as an additional precaution during this risk level.

The counties at “medium” risk are:

  • Clatsop County
  • Columbia County
  • Tillamook County
  • Polk County
  • Marion County
  • Benton County
  • Lane County
  • Douglas County
  • Wasco County
  • Jefferson County
  • Deschutes County
  • Sherman County
  • Crook County
  • Morrow County
  • Grant County

There are also now seven Oregon counties listed at “low” risk for COVID-19. Last week, there were zero Oregon counties in this risk level. Counties at “low” risk should recommend their residents stay up-to-date on vaccines, wear a mask on public transportation and at any additional time as a precaution.

The Oregon counties listed at “low” risk are:

  • Yamhill County
  • Lincoln County
  • Linn County
  • Hood River County
  • Gilliam County
  • Wheeler County
  • Harney County

The CDC’s community risk level recommendation factors in a number of data points, including the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day total, new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 residents over a seven-day total and the percentage of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients from a seven-day average.

The data the CDC used was from Thursday, June 30 to Wednesday, July 6, and the analysis was released Thursday, July 7.