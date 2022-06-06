PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are now 18 Oregon counties listed at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the CDC’s metrics for community risk level.

The metrics, which are listed on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker map, were updated on Thursday, June 2.

The counties are:

Multnomah

Columbia

Washington

Clackamas

Hood River

Marion

Polk

Benton

Lane

Coos

Curry

Deschutes

Crook

Wasco

Wallowa

Union

Baker

Malheur

The rest of Oregon’s 36 counties are currently listed at “low.” There are currently no counties in Oregon listed at “high.”

A snapshot of the CDC’s risk level map of Oregon on Monday, June 6, 2022. (Credit: CDC)

A county’s community risk level is determined by the number of new COVID-19 cases, hospital admissions and the number of hospital beds filled with COVID patients, according to the federal health agency.

According to the CDC, when a county is at a “medium” risk level, it recommends residents staying up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations, to get tested if they have symptoms, to wear a mask if they’re presenting symptoms, have a positive test or have exposure to someone who does have COVID-19. The CDC also recommends wearing a mask on public transportation within these counties, and to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution.