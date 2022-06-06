PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are now 18 Oregon counties listed at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the CDC’s metrics for community risk level.

The metrics, which are listed on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker map, were updated on Thursday, June 2.

The counties are:

  • Multnomah
  • Columbia
  • Washington
  • Clackamas
  • Hood River
  • Marion
  • Polk
  • Benton
  • Lane
  • Coos
  • Curry
  • Deschutes
  • Crook
  • Wasco
  • Wallowa
  • Union
  • Baker
  • Malheur

The rest of Oregon’s 36 counties are currently listed at “low.” There are currently no counties in Oregon listed at “high.”

A snapshot of the CDC’s risk level map of Oregon on Monday, June 6, 2022. (Credit: CDC)

A county’s community risk level is determined by the number of new COVID-19 cases, hospital admissions and the number of hospital beds filled with COVID patients, according to the federal health agency.

According to the CDC, when a county is at a “medium” risk level, it recommends residents staying up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations, to get tested if they have symptoms, to wear a mask if they’re presenting symptoms, have a positive test or have exposure to someone who does have COVID-19. The CDC also recommends wearing a mask on public transportation within these counties, and to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution.