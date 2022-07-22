PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new community risk level map for Oregon shows residents in 19 counties should consider wearing masks indoors as COVID-19 cases surge in the state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its new community risk levels on Thursday evening, putting 19 counties in the high-risk level, 16 other Oregon counties at medium risk and one county in the state at low risk. The latest risk level assessment comes days after Oregon Health Authority officials warned state residents of a spike in COVID-19 cases as BA.5 becomes the predominant virus strain in Oregon.

The levels are determined on several metrics, including the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day total, hospital admissions per 100,000 residents, and the percent of inpatient beds with COVID-19 patients.

Last week, 21 Oregon counties were listed at high risk, including Washington and Clackamas counties. On Thursday, Washington and Clackamas counties were dropped to medium risk. However, Multnomah County was still labeled as “high risk.”

The Oregon counties at high risk, according to the CDC, are:

Clatsop

Lane

Douglas

Coos

Curry

Multnomah

Polk

Marion

Benton

Wasco

Jefferson

Deschutes

Crook

Klamath

Lake

Union

Wallowa

Baker

Malheur

The Oregon counties at medium risk, according to the CDC, are:

Tillamook

Lincoln

Columbia

Yamhill

Washington

Clackamas

Linn

Josephine

Jackson

Hood River

Sherman

Gilliam

Wheeler

Umatilla

Grant

Harney

The only Oregon county to be listed at low risk this week is Morrow County.

Residents in counties listed at high risk are recommended to wear a mask indoors in public spaces and take additional precautions for those at high risk of severe illness, according to the CDC. Residents in medium-risk counties are asked to talk to their health care provider if they’re at high risk for severe illness related to COVID-19 about their own precautions. Residents in all counties — high risk, medium risk, low risk — are recommended to stay current on their COVID-19 vaccinations and to get tested if they present symptoms, according to the CDC’s guidance.