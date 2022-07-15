The symptoms of seasonal allergies and the omicron variant can be confusingly similar. (Photo: Getty Images)

A dozen counties in the state were listed as "medium."

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With a new subvariant of COVID-19 increasing cases across the country, a data tracker shows most Oregon counties now at “high” risk.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 21 of the state’s 36 counties, including Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties, are “high” risk. The CDC said new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 are calculated using data from July 7 through July 13 – a week total.

For community levels considered “high” risk, the CDC suggests community members wear masks in indoor public settings, stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they experience COVID-19 symptoms.

The counties at “high” risk on the CDC map are:

Columbia

Washington

Tillamook

Multnomah

Clackamas

Marion

Polk

Benton

Lane

Douglas

Coos

Curry

Josephine

Jackson

Klamath

Lake

Umatilla

Union

Wallowa

Baker

Malheur

12 counties in Oregon were listed as “medium,” while three other counties in the state are at a “low” risk for COVID.