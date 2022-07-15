PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With a new subvariant of COVID-19 increasing cases across the country, a data tracker shows most Oregon counties now at “high” risk.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 21 of the state’s 36 counties, including Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties, are “high” risk. The CDC said new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 are calculated using data from July 7 through July 13 – a week total.
For community levels considered “high” risk, the CDC suggests community members wear masks in indoor public settings, stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they experience COVID-19 symptoms.
The counties at “high” risk on the CDC map are:
- Columbia
- Washington
- Tillamook
- Multnomah
- Clackamas
- Marion
- Polk
- Benton
- Lane
- Douglas
- Coos
- Curry
- Josephine
- Jackson
- Klamath
- Lake
- Umatilla
- Union
- Wallowa
- Baker
- Malheur
12 counties in Oregon were listed as “medium,” while three other counties in the state are at a “low” risk for COVID.