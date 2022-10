(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of Oct. 18 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 97 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 68.1% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 49% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Oct. 13, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oregon.

36. Gilliam County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,266 (311 total cases)

— 24.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 53.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— 53.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (882 fully vaccinated)

35. Hood River County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 13 (3 new cases, -70% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,831 (4,403 total cases)

— 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 1.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

34. Baker County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 19 (3 new cases, -75% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,674 (3,656 total cases)

— 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 82.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

33. Curry County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 26 (6 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,075 (4,373 total cases)

— 10.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 39.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

32. Clatsop County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 30 (12 new cases, -54% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,737 (5,928 total cases)

— 31.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 29.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

31. Harney County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 41 (3 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,078 (1,854 total cases)

— 17.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 172.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

30. Columbia County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (24 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,413 (9,640 total cases)

— 13.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 3.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

29. Umatilla County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 46 (36 new cases, -53% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,550 (25,373 total cases)

— 52.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 53.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

28. Morrow County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (6 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,225 (3,275 total cases)

— 31.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 56.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

27. Yamhill County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 55 (59 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,006 (21,426 total cases)

— 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 10.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

26. Wasco County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (15 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,900 (6,377 total cases)

— 11.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 32.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

25. Linn County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (73 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,200 (31,399 total cases)

— 13.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 16.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

24. Tillamook County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 59 (16 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,436 (4,714 total cases)

— 18.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 34.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

23. Lincoln County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (30 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,415 (8,701 total cases)

— 18.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 2.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

22. Union County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 60 (16 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,976 (5,629 total cases)

— 1.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 60.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

21. Marion County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (216 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,953 (83,313 total cases)

— 12.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 11.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

20. Lake County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 64 (5 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,524 (1,615 total cases)

— 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 93.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

19. Clackamas County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 66 (275 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,846 (78,811 total cases)

— 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 13.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

18. Polk County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 69 (59 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,265 (19,167 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 12.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

17. Lane County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 75 (288 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,280 (73,662 total cases)

— 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 18.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

16. Malheur County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 75 (23 new cases, +44% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,199 (9,232 total cases)

— 41.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 82.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

15. Washington County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (461 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,088 (114,833 total cases)

— 10.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 42.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

14. Douglas County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 80 (89 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,103 (24,530 total cases)

— 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 92.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

13. Wallowa County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (6 new cases, +500% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,713 (1,493 total cases)

— 3.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 49.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

12. Multnomah County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 84 (679 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,606 (159,370 total cases)

— 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 16.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

11. Coos County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 84 (54 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,964 (13,519 total cases)

— 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 34.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

10. Jackson County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (195 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,184 (51,223 total cases)

— 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 30.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

9. Klamath County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 94 (64 new cases, -52% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,872 (16,972 total cases)

— 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 77.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

8. Grant County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 97 (7 new cases, -81% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,879 (2,151 total cases)

— 39.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 70.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

7. Jefferson County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 101 (25 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,638 (8,541 total cases)

— 61.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 101.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

6. Sherman County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (2 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,899 (372 total cases)

— 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 65.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

5. Benton County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (104 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,122 (20,585 total cases)

— 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 55.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

4. Deschutes County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 136 (269 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,682 (58,679 total cases)

— 38.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 12.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

3. Wheeler County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 150 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,420 (272 total cases)

— 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 10.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

2. Josephine County, OR

New cases per 100k in the past week: 162 (142 new cases, +158% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,275 (19,488 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

— 109.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

1. Crook County, OR