These are the Oregon ZIP codes with the most COVID cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority released its COVID-19 Weekly Report Wednesday, including case data by ZIP code, revealing several hot spots around the state.

Newport had the highest density of cases at 275.5 per 10,000 residents in the 97365 ZIP code. The city is also the site of an outbreak tied to Pacific Seafood (181 cases), as well as several smaller outbreaks.

Hermiston had the highest total number of cases at 629. According to the OHA, 142 of those are connected to an outbreak at the Lamb Weston processing facility.

To protect patient privacy, the Oregon Health Authority combines ZIP codes with fewer than 1,000 residents into one number. Those areas do not show up on the map above. For the week of July 6-12, there were a combined 81 cases in those ZIP codes. There are also 103 cases from unknown ZIP codes.

Oregon reported another four deaths on Wednesday, raising the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 247. The state case total has now reached 13,081. The fatality rate currently stands at 1.9% with zero deaths currently reported among those under age 40.