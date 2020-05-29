This is what’s required for Oregon counties to enter Phase 2

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re learning new details about what it will take for Oregon counties for move to Phase 2 of reopening.
Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday sent letters to county leaders with prerequisites and instructions. New requirements about contact tracing were listed in addition to what had previously been released about Phase 2.
Counties must remain in Phase 1 for at least 21 days, but may apply to enter Phase 2 after 14 days. Most counties in the state are in Phase 1. Washington County will enter Phase 1 on June 1 and Multnomah County is hopeful it will be able to enter Phase 1 on June 12.
The document about Phase 2 is only a draft and is subject to change.
Read the governor’s letter to county leaders:
