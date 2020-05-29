This is what’s required for Oregon counties to enter Phase 2

Coronavirus

Governor Brown releases new requirements

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re learning new details about what it will take for Oregon counties for move to Phase 2 of reopening.

Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday sent letters to county leaders with prerequisites and instructions. New requirements about contact tracing were listed in addition to what had previously been released about Phase 2.

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

Counties must remain in Phase 1 for at least 21 days, but may apply to enter Phase 2 after 14 days. Most counties in the state are in Phase 1. Washington County will enter Phase 1 on June 1 and Multnomah County is hopeful it will be able to enter Phase 1 on June 12.

The document about Phase 2 is only a draft and is subject to change.

Read the governor’s letter to county leaders:

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Podcasts

More Coronavirus Podcast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss