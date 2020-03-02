Third presumptive positive case of COVID-19 identified in Oregon

The third case is an adult from Umatilla County hospitalized in Walla Walla, Wash.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A third presumptive positive case of coronavirus has been identified in Oregon.

The patient is an adult from Umatilla County who is hospitalized in Walla Walla, Washington, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

There is no link to any type of travel from regions outside of the country that have reported COVID-19 cases. Health officials said it is considered a case of community transmission.

The patient reportedly attended a youth basketball game at Weston Middle School on February 29. Officials with the Athena-West School District have since closed the gym where the patient likely contracted the virus and have ordered a deep cleaning.

The gym is detached from the school and health officials do not consider the main building to be a risk to students and staff. Other spectators who were inside the gym on Saturday are considered to be “low-risk” exposures.

Health officials said they will announce if there are any additional locations where people may been exposed, if they are determined.

The second presumptive case of the virus was announced Sunday. The individual who contracted the virus shares a home with the first patient.

In response to the presumed presence of the coronavirus in Oregon, the OHA has started publishing weekly reports of statewide cases. Last week, Governor Kate Brown also created the Coronavirus Response Team to help state and local agencies coordinate their response to the new virus.