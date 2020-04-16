Thirsty Thursday: The Vintages in Dayton

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Businesses in the Willamette Valley are getting creative during these hard times.

Therese Straight, the general manager of The Vintages trailer resort in Dayton, joined AM Extra to talk about their “Hero Giveaway” during April. They’re accepting nominations about those who have gone above and beyond — and the winner gets a 2-night stay at the resort anytime.

The resort features 34 fully restored and new custom fabricated trailers, some dating back to 1947.

Nominations are taken through April 23.

