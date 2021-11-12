Thousands show up at Beaverton vax clinic, few protesters

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Anti-vaccine protesters gathered outside of a COVID vaccine clinic at Aloha Huber Park Elementary School as more than two thousand people showed up for their vaccines Friday afternoon.

The protestors have been on the sidewalk near the school entrance and have not interfered with the flood of cars still pouring into the parking lot.

In partnership with Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center, the school is offering walk-in COVID shots which the school’s principal tells KOIN 6 News was desperately needed in this community.

While this clinic closes at 6:00 p.m., there are other clinics around the Metro area offering the vaccine.