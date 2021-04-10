Three high school football teams report COVID exposure

The Portland Tribune and Pamplin Media Group’s papers are a KOIN 6 News media partner

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — A third high school in the Mt. Hood Conference has been forced to cancel the remainder of the football season due to a positive COVID-19 test.

According to the Centennial School District, an individual associated with the Eagles football program tested positive for the virus. The district was notified last weekend, and shut down all football activities as everyone in the athletic cohort must quarantine at home for 14 days following state guidelines.

The school district is working closely with the Multnomah County Health Department and Multnomah Education Service District to mitigate additional exposure in the incident. Football practices and games have been canceled through April 10 — effectively ending the shortened spring season.

The Eagles join Gresham High School and Sandy High School in shutting things down due to virus exposure.

Because Centennial High School’s first day for in-person instruction — as part of the hybrid model — is Thursday, April 22, the exposure was limited to football players and coaches.

The Eagles end a season they were late to join. The school wasn’t part of the first wave returning to play, as the district waited until Multnomah County reached moderate risk levels. That meant while the rest of the Mt. Hood Conference was playing, Centennial was waiting to see if they could even begin practicing.

They finally got the green light in March.

“Our kids and coaches were all excited to be back out playing football,” said coach Butch Self after their season debut against Reynolds on March 27. “COVID was hard on the players being locked away, so it was rewarding to be back out there and enjoying our time together.”

Centennial (1-3) ended on a win, beating Parkrose 36-13 last Saturday, April 3.