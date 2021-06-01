Three more COVID deaths added to lowest case count since September

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority added three more victims to the state’s COVID-19 death toll Tuesday, bringing the total to 2,674 since the pandemic began.

Tuesday’s reported casualties were two men from Lane County aged 59 and 46 as well as a 75-year-old man from Douglas County.

Cases continued to drop as OHA tallied just 177 — the lowest since September 14, 2020. To date, Oregon has logged 201,649 cases of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 fell by 11 patients to 238. The number of COVID-19 patients in ICU beds increased by six to 67, according to health officials.

OHA reported that 4,361 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. The seven-day running average of doses being administered is now 22,982 per day, officials said.

The new confirmed/presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday were from the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (11), Columbia (3), Crook (3), Deschutes (9), Douglas (7), Jefferson (1), Josephine (2), Klamath (5), Lane (20), Linn (4), Marion (25), Multnomah (35), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (48) and Yamhill (1).