Three new deaths in latest Oregon COVID report

390 new confirmed/presumptive cases added

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three more Oregonians have died due to the coronavirus, according to the Oregon State Health Authority.

In the agency’s daily report, health officials tallied 390 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19. The latest data put the state’s coronavirus death toll at 608 and the total number of infections at 38,160.

All three victims reported Wednesday had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA:

-93-year-old Multnomah County man
-80-year-old Wasco County woman
-82-year-old Washington County woman

The new confirmed/presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were from the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (27), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Coos (3), Crook (2), Deschutes (7), Douglas (8), Jackson (28), Jefferson (2), Josephine (2), Klamath (2), Lane (60), Lincoln (2), Linn (5), Malheur (11), Marion (63), Multnomah (88), Polk (4), Umatilla (14), Wallowa (1), Washington (51), and Yamhill (5).

