Tigard cop spit on; COVID-positive suspect faces felony

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man confirmed to be COVID-positive faces a felony after spitting in the face of a Tigard police officer in the early hours of Sunday.

Around 2:20 a.m., a driver who appeared drunk fell asleep in the drive-thru land of a McDonald’s on SW 72nd, Tigard police said. He moved his care to the parking lot but when officers arrived he was passed out in the driver’s seat with the driver side door partially open.

Authorities said they began searching him for weapons when he began coughing profusely. Officers said they told him to stop coughing on them but instead he turned toward them, coughed and then spit in the face of one of the officers from about a foot away.

The officer had a mask and surgical gloves on and is now in quarantine.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested for DUII and driving with a suspended license. He now also faces a felony for aggravated harassment.