Timberline Lodge lays off 471 workers, says cuts are ‘permanent’

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The historic Timberline Lodge has slashed hundreds of jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resort told the state in a mandatory Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification that it laid off 471 employees at its lodge and the ski area on Mount Hood, according to the Oregonian/OregonLive.

The layoffs occurred over eight days and ended Tuesday. Employees were told the job cuts would be permanent.

Employers throughout Oregon have announced mass layoffs amid the coronavirus crisis. In response to the pandemic, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on March 23 issued a stay at home order, which forced certain businesses to shutter, including ski resorts.

