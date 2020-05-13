Timberline to re-open Friday with strict guidelines

'Do not visit if you do not intend to follow these guidelines'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Timberline Ski Lodge will re-open on Friday following strict guidelines and an admonition to anyone who may want to go: “Do not visit if you do not intend to follow these guidelines.”

In a release Tuesday afternoon, Timberline officials said they’ve created a COVID Response Management Team, trained their employees about how to handle things during the pandemic, and put in place strategy to keep guests and employees safe and healthy.

Anyone who comes “must be prepared for something very different,” officials said. There will be new processes for access, parking, lift tickets, pass holder and lift lines, and the mountain operations will use the 2 best chairlifts.

The Wy’East Day Lodge won’t have inside seating, but will offer grab-and-go food, repairs, rentals and restrooms. Only a limited number of hotel rooms are available.

All skiers and riders will need to make a mandatory online reservation — which includes a COVID questionnaire. Reservations can’t be made more than a day in advance. If you show up without a reservation — even if you hold a season pass — you won’t be allowed on site.

Only visit with member of your household, officials said, and make sure you have a cloth mask to wear at all times.

The ski area, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (weather permitting), is limited by the reservations. Once you get there, there will be a mandatory Check Point stop that does not open before 8 a.m.

And there are no refunds or rain checks.

There are also other very stringent guest guidelines in place, including this one at the top of their list:

“Do not visit if you do not intend to follow these guidelines”

If you can meet all these requirements, skiing may be in your weekend plans.

Just a month ago, Timberline permanently laid off 471 workers because of the pandemic. The layoffs occurred over 8 days and ended March 31. Employees were told the job cuts would be permanent.