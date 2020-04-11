Timbers goalkeeper moonlights as children’s book author

Live Now
by: ANNE M. PETERSON/The Associated Press

FILE – In this Dec. 8, 2018, file photo, Portland Timbers goalkeeper Jeff Attinella, center left, looks to the fans as midfielder Diego Chara (21) is consoled following their loss to Atlanta United FC in the MLS Cup championship soccer game in Atlanta. Attinella is also a children’s book author, with five titles to his credit. He writes Dr. Seuss-style rhymes about his favorite sporting events, publishing them through his own company. He’s now offering free downloads of the books while families are quarantining because of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Major League Soccer goalkeeper Jeff Attinella is also a children’s book author with five titles to his credit.

He writes Dr. Seuss-style rhymes about his favorite sporting events, publishing them through his own company. He’s now offering free downloads of the books while families are quarantining because of the coronavirus.

Attinella got the idea to write shortly after his daughter Remy Rose was born. The family grew while the Portland Timbers’ season has been on hold: Attinella and his wife recently welcomed a son. 

