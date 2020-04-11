Timbers goalkeeper moonlights as children’s book author

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Major League Soccer goalkeeper Jeff Attinella is also a children’s book author with five titles to his credit.
He writes Dr. Seuss-style rhymes about his favorite sporting events, publishing them through his own company. He’s now offering free downloads of the books while families are quarantining because of the coronavirus.
Attinella got the idea to write shortly after his daughter Remy Rose was born. The family grew while the Portland Timbers’ season has been on hold: Attinella and his wife recently welcomed a son.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.