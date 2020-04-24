Tips for teaching kids with learning disabilities at home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A lot of parents are finding it’s a struggle to switch to schooling at home and it can be especially hard for children with learning disabilities.

Dr. Greg Mattingly, who is an expert on ADHD, joined AM Extra to share tips on how being out of school impacts kids with ADHD, what behaviors parents should watch for and some keys for successful at-home learning.

Information: More To ADHD