Tissues, cereal, sanitizer: Coronavirus spurs shoppers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s true: People are buying paper products.

As the effects of the coronavirus pandemic continue to ripple through everyday life, people are flocking to the grocery stores to stock up on all variety of paper products, hand soap, hand sanitizers, vitamins and flu medicine, cereals and milk.

At a Fred Meyer location in Portland, signs on the shelves indicate customers are limited in the quantities they can buy.

The run on items at the grocery stores comes on the heels of Oregon effectively shutting down for at least 2 weeks.

Shoppers cleaned out aisles of paper products and cereals at area stores over the coronavirus, March 12, 2020 (KOIN)

Gov. Kate Brown announced the statewide closure of public schools will be in effect from March 16 to March 31. Brown’s office said in a statement the decision was made after considering “staffing challenges and health concerns due to the public health threat of coronavirus.”

Colleges and universities adjusted their teaching methods. Businesses are adjusting to work-at-home employees. Parents are struggling to figure out child care issues and how they can manage in uncertain economic times.

And in that vein are grocery stores.

