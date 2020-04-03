Tommy Tutone’s hand-washing song for the pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — How long is 20 seconds? Tommy Tutone has just the right answer.
The Portland resident’s catchy song has been doing just that since the early ’80s. If we’re going to be washing our hands, we might as well also be making some virtual phone calls.
Portland’s CW’s Nicole DeCosta caught up with Tommy Heath about his take on hand washing.
