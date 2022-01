Here’s where COVID is killing the most Oregonians

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN/Stacker) — According to Oregon Health Authority, as of Wednesday the state’s seven-day average of new cases has reached 7,618, which is a 128% increase over the previous week.

As the Omicron surge expands through Oregon, OHA announced the state still needs 676,870 more people get a boosted in order to reach Gov. Kate Brown’s goal to have 1 million Oregonians fully vaccinated by the end of January.

The surge has lead to an increase in school closures, state hospitalizations, and deaths.

Using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, the list below ranks the top 10 Oregon Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rates per 100,000 residents.

#10. Union County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (64 total deaths)

— 73.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #2,145 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,967 (3,748 total cases)

— 23.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 667 (179 new cases, +193% change from previous week)

#9. Umatilla County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (188 total deaths)

— 75.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #2,117 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,473 (16,738 total cases)

— 89.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,300 (1,013 new cases, +188% change from previous week)

#8. Crook County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (61 total deaths)

— 82.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #2,049 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,047 (3,916 total cases)

— 41.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,000 (244 new cases, +157% change from previous week)

#7. Klamath County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (174 total deaths)

— 86.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #1,999 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.3 (5 new deaths, +67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,285 (9,748 total cases)

— 26.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 479 (327 new cases, +187% change from previous week)

#6. Jefferson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (69 total deaths)

— 104.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #1,768 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,908 (4,909 total cases)

— 75.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,630 (402 new cases, +222% change from previous week)

#5. Douglas County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (317 total deaths)

— 108.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #1,700 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.8 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,395 (14,866 total cases)

— 18.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 430 (477 new cases, +94% change from previous week)

#4. Lake County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (23 total deaths)

— 113.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #1,644 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 25.4 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,953 (1,098 total cases)

— 23.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 216 (17 new cases, +240% change from previous week)

#3. Malheur County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (94 total deaths)

— 124.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #1,496 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,304 (6,207 total cases)

— 79.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 510 (156 new cases, +148% change from previous week)

#2. Josephine County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (276 total deaths)

— 129.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #1,424 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.3 (9 new deaths, +80% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,369 (11,696 total cases)

— 17.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 620 (542 new cases, +92% change from previous week)

#1. Harney County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 460 (34 total deaths)

— 235.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #427 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,233 (1,274 total cases)

— 52.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 176 (13 new cases, +8% change from previous week)