Tourists at the coast for 4th of July; COVID, too?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On this 4th of July weekend many people are expected to make their way to the Oregon coast. Beaches and most restaurants are open but the spike in coronavirus cases remains a concern.

So if you’re planning to celebrate the holiday along the coast, bring a mask and avoid congregating in large groups. It’s the same message that’s been with us since the pandemic began, but officials said these simple precautions can help prevent the spread.

Clatsop County Community Relations Coordinator said there’s concern this 4th of July holiday could be a repeat of what happened Memorial Day.

Bennett said the number of coronavirus cases in Clatsop County just hit 50 — which may not sound like a lot but the county doesn’t want to see an increase.

“It’s not a large number, but we are not a large county and so we don’t have the medical facilities to really handle a large outbreak,” Bennett said “So that’s why it’s so important for visitors to keep that in mind and to do everything they can to prevent the spread.”

Nearby counties are sending a similar message, with some reminding people to limit unnecessary travel if possible.

Bennett said visitors are more than welcome to come out and enjoy the coast this holiday weekend — just make sure you take the necessary steps to protect yourself and others.