Trail Blazers, Rose Quarter to require proof of vaccination

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Trail Blazers and the Rose Quarter will be requiring proof of vaccination starting this September.

In a press release on Wednesday, the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter announced they will be requiring all guests 12 and older to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of any event they are attending. This includes all Blazer games, Winterhawk games and concerts.

The requirement begins on September 4 and will be in place until further notice. Masks will continue to be mandatory at all times as well.

The Trail Blazers list the following as acceptable forms of proof of vaccination:

A CDC-issued vaccination card including the name of the person vaccinated, the type of vaccination provided and the date that the last dose was administered.

A digital photo of a CDC-issued vaccination card stored on a phone or electronic device.

A printed photo of a CDC-issued vaccination card.

The following are acceptable as proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR Test:

A digital photo of negative COVID-19 PCR test results that includes the name of the ticketed fan.

A printed photo of negative COVID-19 PCR test results that includes the name of the ticketed fan.

September 4 is when Megadeth comes to Moda Center. The first Trail Blazers preseason game at the Moda Center is a month later on October 4.