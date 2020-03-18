Travelers at PDX weigh risk of flying, visiting loved ones

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With health officials and public leaders implying the coronavirus pandemic may still be in its early stages, more and more people find themselves stuck in a predicament: Is traveling worth the risk of contracting COVID-19?

Airports have largely been avoided since President Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic as a national emergency on March 13. And on Tuesday, it was revealed that at least six Transportation Security Administration officers tested positive for COVID-19.

But with the death tolls rising in the United States coupled with more information piling in about how susceptible the elderly are to the disease–not to mention airlines offering some of the lowest ticket prices in years–many people are deciding to forge ahead and get on a plane.

“We felt an urge to be with our elderly parents,” said Shannon Allen, a local resident flying to Salt Lake City from Portland International Airport. “They are getting close to 80 and we want to make sure if they need things we can get them and keep them inside.”

Others told KOIN 6 News that traveling on a plane was an inevitable feat and that it would be best to simply get it over with before conditions potentially worsen.

“I changed my flight to come home earlier just because I wasn’t sure where things would be next week they changed so quickly,” said Kimberly Cruzmann who flew in from Phoenix. “I have a lot of medical professionals in my family. There’s increased risk on the plane and in crowds.”

PDX has made adjustments to its non-flight operations to abide by the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the latest batch of restrictions ordered by Governor Kate Brown. To comply with the restaurant restriction, the airport has updated the seating arrangement in the food courts and public areas of Concourses C and D to promote social distancing.

The airport has also temporarily closed its USO facility, PDX Conference Center and children’s play areas.

As far as PDX staff, employees who who can work remotely have been asked to do so.