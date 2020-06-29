Tri-county region accounts for half of new COVID cases

Coronavirus

146 new cases, 2 more deaths reported by OHA on Monday, June 29, 2020

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Half of Oregon’s counties combined for another 146 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with two people from Marion County dying from the coronavirus.

The tri-county region of Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties combined for 74 cases, almost exactly half the cases reported in the state. The total case count in Oregon now stands at 8485.

The Marion County deaths were an 84-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man. They both had underlying medical conditions, health officials said. A total of 204 people have now died in Oregon from the virus.

Also Monday, Gov. Kate Brown announced face coverings will be mandated in indoor public spaces beginning Monday.

A total of 46 states have seen a rise in COVID-19 cases since reopening began in late May.

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Podcasts

More Coronavirus Podcast

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss