Tri-county region accounts for half of new COVID cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Half of Oregon’s counties combined for another 146 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with two people from Marion County dying from the coronavirus.
The tri-county region of Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties combined for 74 cases, almost exactly half the cases reported in the state. The total case count in Oregon now stands at 8485.
The Marion County deaths were an 84-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man. They both had underlying medical conditions, health officials said. A total of 204 people have now died in Oregon from the virus.
Also Monday, Gov. Kate Brown announced face coverings will be mandated in indoor public spaces beginning Monday.
A total of 46 states have seen a rise in COVID-19 cases since reopening began in late May.
