Tri-county region has 161 of 304 new Oregon COVID cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another 8 people died from COVID-19 along with 304 more confirmed/presumptive cases in the daily report from the Oregon Health Authority.

The daily deaths are the second-highest total, behind Tuesday’s 14 recorded deaths. The deaths of these people, aged between 65 and 94, bring the cumulative total to 311. Seven had underlying medical conditions, with the other yet to be confirmed.

Multnomah and Umatilla counties each had 3 deaths, with the others reported in Morrow and Jackson counties.

Once again, Multnomah County with 82 cases had the most new cases, OHA said. In fact, the tri-county area of Multnomah, Washington (51) and Clackamas (28) counties combined for 161 of the 304 cases.

Twenty-two other counties also had confirmed cases: Benton (3), Clatsop (1), Crook (3), Deschutes (16), Douglas (2), Hood River (7), Jackson (13), Jefferson (5), Josephine (4), Klamath (2), Lane (13), Lincoln (2), Linn (1), Malheur (20), Marion (20), Morrow (5), Polk (4), Umatilla (4), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (3) and Yamhill (13).

These numbers mean many of counties would not qualify for the new Oregon in-person school guidelines issued Tuesday.

The metrics for individual counties, which must be met three weeks in a row, is 10 or fewer cases per 100,000 people over 7 days and/ or a test positivity of 5% or less over 7 days. Statewide, the metrics that need to be met three weeks in a row is a test positivity of 5% or less over 7 days.

New extended COVID dashboard

The Oregon Health Authority released a new and expanded version of Oregon’s “COVID-19 Testing and Outcomes by County” dashboard.

Officials said it now includes additional information on weekly trends in the percent of COVID-19 tests that have been positive-by-county and weekly trends in the total number of persons tested for COVID-19 by county.