Trump approves major disaster declaration for Oregon

Declaration orders federal assistance to aid state, tribal and local recovery efforts

President Donald Trump arrives back to the White House on March 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump traveled to Norfolk, Virginia to attend a departure ceremony for the U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort, which is sailing to New York City to aid in the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for Oregon due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The declaration orders federal assistance to aid state, tribal and local recovery efforts. The order is back-dated to Jan. 20 and brings to 18 the number of states with disaster declarations due to the coronavirus.

Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency on March 8. On March 23, she issued an executive order directing residents to stay home to the maximum extent possible and ordered the closure of retail businesses where close personal contact is difficult to avoid, such as hair salons, gyms and theaters.

