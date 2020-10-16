Twindemic: When COVID-19 meets the flu

Dr. Ann Thomas with the Oregon Health Authority joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As if the pandemic isn’t enough, now there’s the twindemic — when the coronavirus meets the flu.

Dr. Ann Thomas, a physician with the Oregon Health Authority, joined AM Extra to talk about both viruses, how people can protect themselves, if people can get both at the same time and how to tell the difference between COVID-19 and the flu.

