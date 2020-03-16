1  of  46
Closings
Battle Ground Sch. Dist. Beaverton Early Childhood Center Canby Sch. Dist. Christ the King Catholic School Clackamas ESD Columbia Christian Cornerstone Christian Acad. Dallas Sch. Dist. Evergreen Sch. Dist. Forest Grove Sch. Dist. Forest Hills Lutheran Christian School Glenwood Sch. Dist. Green Mountain Sch. Dist. Gresham-Barlow Sch. Dist. Head Start of Yamhill Co. Hillsboro Early Childhood Center Holy Family Catholic Longview Sch. Dist. Mill A Sch. Dist. Molalla River Academy Molalla River Sch. Dist. Neighborhood House Nestucca Valley Sch. Dist. North Wasco Co. SD NW Regional ESD: Clatsop Co. NW Regional ESD: Columbia Co. NW Regional ESD: Tillamook Co. NW Regional ESD: Washington Co. Open Door Christian Acad. Oregon City Sch. Dist. Portland Public Schools Reynolds Sch. Dist. Ridgefield Sch. Dist. Santiam Canyon Sch. Dist. St. Agatha Catholic School St. Helens Sch. Dist. St. Joseph Catholic School - Vancouver Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist. Swallowtail Waldorf School and Farm Trinity Early Learning Center (TELC) Tualatin Early Childhood Center Vancouver Sch. Dist. Washougal Sch. Dist. West Linn-Wilsonville Sch. Dist. Willamette Valley Christian (Brooks) Woodland Sch. Dist.

Two more deaths in King County; COVID toll hits 42 statewide

Coronavirus

That makes 29 coronavirus-related fatalities linked to the nursing home

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

SEATTLE (AP) — Public health officials in the Seattle area are reporting two more COVID-19 deaths, bring the total statewide to at least 42.

Both additional deaths were residents of the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the suburban nursing home that has been the center of the outbreak in the hard-hit region. They were a woman in her 60s who died Saturday and a woman in her 70s who died Thursday.

That makes 29 coronavirus-related fatalities linked to the nursing home.

Also, an emergency room doctor at a suburban Seattle hospital that has treated many people has contracted the disease. EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland, Washington, said in a statement Sunday that the doctor was in “critical condition but stable.”

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget