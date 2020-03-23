Two youths in OYA custody tested for COVID-19

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

OYA officials say they are implementing new policies to keep in-custody youth and staff safe

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Two males in Oregon Youth Authority custody were tested for COVID-19 after falling ill. As of Monday, both tests have come back negative and the youths have left medical isolation, OYA deputy communications director Sarah Evans told KOIN 6 News.

The youth were both at the same residential program, though OYA is not specifying which one. OYA has about 41 residential programs that are contracted out and provide services for youth who are on probation or parole in the community. Youth live onsite, but sometimes go into the community for school or work depending on the program. Some of the work programs have already been canceled, and Evans said they will evaluate the rest in light of Governor Kate Brown’s newest executive order.

Both youths were placed in medical isolation for more than a week while awaiting test results.

OYA has five correctional facilities and several transition programs across the state. No one has needed a COVID-19 test at any of those facilities, Evans said.

Meanwhile, Evans said OYA is taking steps to keep in-custody youth healthy. All schools will remain closed until at least April 1. Visitation at all OYA facilities has been canceled since March 14.

“That was a really tough decision, ’cause we believe that those kinds of connections are super important to our youth rehabilitation,” Evans said. “In place of being able to have in-person visitation, we’ve been encouraging Skype calls … so that youth can stay connected with their family.”

Parole officers, lawyers and contractors still have access to the facilities. Starting Tuesday, everyone (including staff) will be verbally screened to see if they have had symptoms. If any answer yes, they won’t be allowed inside the facilities, Evans said.

Staff are being trained in how to use personal protective equipment, activities are being limited, and all facilities now have designated areas where youth can be placed in medical isolation if they have the virus, she said.

An undated file photo of MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility.

At MacLaren, the state’s largest youth correctional facility, that means an area with single bedrooms where boys would go if they were ill. The Woodburn facility implemented social distancing rules for activities where boys from one living unit might interact with those in other units. Those activities cannot have more than 10 people and everyone must stay six feet apart.