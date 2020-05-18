Uber to require face coverings for drivers, riders

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The ride-sharing app Uber is rolling out some new policies for its riders and drivers this week, one of which requires people to wear face masks.

Starting on Monday, May 18, all drivers, riders, and delivery personnel will be required to wear face coverings when using Uber’s services. Drivers will have to post a selfie showing that they are wearing a mask before accepting trips. Riders will be prompted with a similar checklist before every trip with questions asking if they have taken precautions such as wearing a face covering and washing their hands.

The company is also asking passengers to refrain from sitting in the front seat as a way to introduce some degree of social distancing between drivers and riders. With this new policy, one less passenger will be able to ride. Uber X rides will have a maximum of three passengers that must all sit in the back seat.