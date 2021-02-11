UK COVID variant found in Clark County residents

One of the people who tested positive had traveled out of the country, officials said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The variant of COVID-19 first detected in the United Kingdom has now been found in two Clark County residents, according to public health officials.

The announcement came Thursday morning. Authorities did not specify when the residents were tested, but said the Northwest Genomics Center at the University of Washington confirmed the variant and notified Clark County Public Health of the results this week.

One of the two cases had traveled out of the country, officials said. However, the cases don’t appear to be related and the other case did not travel, which health officials say suggests the B.1.1.7 variant is circulating within Clark County.

The B.1.1.7 variant can spread more easily and quickly than other strains of the virus, but so far does not appear to cause more severe illness for those infected. It was first detected in the United Kingdom last year, and in Washington state in January, public health officials said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts the B.1.1.7 variant could become the dominant strain in the United States within a few months.