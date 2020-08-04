Umatilla again has most COVID cases of 28 Oregon counties

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Once again, Umatilla County had the most confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the daily report from the Oregon Health Authority, the same day another 5 people were reported to have died from the virus.

Umatilla County’s 61 cases were the most of any of the 28 Oregon counties recording a total of 342 cases. Malheur County recorded 33 cases.

The tri-county region of Multnomah-Washington-Clackamas counties collectively had 107 cases — 57, 29 and 21 respectively.

Marion and Hood River counties, added to the state’s “Watch List” last week, recorded 23 and 5 cases, OHA said.

The other counties recording confirmed cases in the Tuesday report are: Baker (2), Benton (3), Clatsop (1), Columbia (5), Coos (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (8), Douglas (5), Harney (2), Jackson (17), Jefferson (13), Josephine (1), Klamath (2), Lane (12), Linn (1), Morrow (11), Polk (4), Tillamook (2), Union (4), Wasco (1) and Yamhill (15).

Since the pandemic began, the cumulative total of COVID cases in Oregon now stands at 19,699.

The 5 people who died were between the ages of 87 and 96. Two lived in Malheur County while the others lived in Yamhill, Clackamas and Morrow. The Oregon death toll from coronavirus is up to 333.

At least 25 campers and staff members at Trout Creek Bible Camp near Corbett, east of Portland, tested positive for COVID-19. The virus was first detected July 18 when a staff member tested positive, and the camp shut down for the season July 21.