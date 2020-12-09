Umatilla County man, 39, among Oregon’s latest COVID deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon health officials reported another 30 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.

The state’s death toll has now reached 1,110, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Another 1,243 new confirmed and presumptive cases were also recorded on Wednesday. Oregon’s total case count sits at 88,287.

The cases were recorded in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (11), Clackamas (109), Clatsop (6), Columbia (7), Coos (18), Crook (5), Curry (1), Deschutes (51), Douglas (27), Grant (4), Hood River (16), Jackson (54), Jefferson (22), Josephine (16), Klamath (36), Lake (3), Lane (85), Lincoln (14), Linn (33), Malheur (22), Marion (192), Morrow (3), Multnomah (208), Polk (26), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (30), Union (7), Wasco (9), Washington (163), Yamhill (57).

There are also 580 people being treated in hospitals across Oregon, 27 more than on Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 132 patients are in ICU beds.

The 30 deaths include a a 46-year-old woman in Clackamas County, a 59-year-old man in Clackamas County, a 94-year-old woman in Clackamas County, an 89-year-old woman in Clackamas County, an 82-year-old woman in Clackamas County, a 72-year-old man in Klamath County, a 75-year-old woman in Lane County, a 79-year-old man in Lane County, a 59-year-old man in Lane County, a 65-year-old woman in Lane County, a 69-year-old woman in Lane County, an 84-year-old man in Linn County, a 75-year-old woman in Marion County (who did not have underlying conditions), a 76-year-old man in Marion County, an 86-year-old woman in Multnomah County, a 72-year-old woman in Multnomah County, an 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County, a 72-year-old man in Multnomah County, an 82-year-old man in Multnomah County, a 97-year-old man in Multnomah County, a 97-year-old man in Multnomah County, a 77-year-old woman in Multnomah County, an 83-year-old man in Multnomah County, a 62-year-old man in Multnomah County, a 61-year-old woman in Multnomah County, a 39-year-old man in Umatilla County, a 94-year-old woman in Washington County, an 82-year-old woman in Washington County, a 97-year-old woman in Washington County and a 62-year-old man in Clatsop County.

Weekly Oregon COVID-19 analysis

The OHA said this week set a new high in case numbers and hospitalizations for the third straight week with 10,355 new daily cases between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6. This 14% increase over the previous week represented a record high weekly case count for the seventh straight week. Hospitalizations, meanwhile, increased by 24% — that’s an average of 70 people a day. As for deaths, there were 133 people who died of COVID-19 during the week for an average of 19 per day, marking the highest figures since the start of the pandemic.

The OHA said people between the ages of 20 and 49 made up 55% of the cases while people 70 and older accounted for 78% of the state’s deaths. The percentage of positive tests was 8.1% between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5 with 170,964 test being administered across the state.