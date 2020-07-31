Umatilla County placed back under stay-at-home order

The county is seeing a positive infection rate of 23%

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting Friday afternoon, people in Umatilla County will be placed back under a stay-at-home order due to a rapid spread of COVID-19.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown made the announcement on Thursday. Umatilla had made it to phase two of Oregon’s road to reopening plan before this setback. According to health officials, the county is seeing a positive infection rate of 23% — which is far above the state average.

“If we do not act immediately, we could see the virus spread even more rapidly, infecting and killing more community members,” Brown said. “I know that this is difficult news for business owners and working families in the region.”

Morrow county will also be moved back to phase one. Both of these orders are in effect as of noon Friday.

The governor of Oregon has also added Multnomah, Marion and Hood River counties to the state’s coronavirus watch list. Both lincoln and union counties have been removed from the list.