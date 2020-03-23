Uncertain future: Pandemic forces small businesses to close

New reality envelops all of Oregon during pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Alison Lopakka Joy owns the Roots of Joy Urban Nursery in Portland’s Sellwood neighborhood. Like many small businesses, she’s trying to figure out the next step in the new pandemic reality where almost everything is shut down.

On Monday, she and others were shutting their business, packing up equipment and supplies and locking the doors.

“Thankfully my husband has a job and income but my heart breaks for all those who don’t have that right now,” she told KOIN 6 News.

It was so quiet in Sherwood’s Old Town. Many of the small business owners there don’t know how they will make a living, especially service providers like hair salons, barber shops, nail salons — jobs where it’s tough to follow social distancing guidelines.

Small businesses all over Oregon closed due to the stay-at-home order during the pandemic, March 23, 2020 (KOIN)

Others with goods to sell said they will use the internet to try and keep their business alive.

Restaurants are trying to stay open and afloat with take-out options but are having to lay off people and cut hours. The number of people filing for unemployment benefits keeps growing sharply.

But the small business owners to starting to figure out how they can make a living, especially online.