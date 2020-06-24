Live Now
Understanding Oregon’s face mask mandate

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As part of Oregon’s reopening process, face coverings will be required starting June 24 while in indoor public spaces.

This is the case for Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Hood River, Marion, Polk, and Lincoln counties.

Though face coverings are not required while eating at restaurants, and children under 12–as well as those with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing them–are exempt from the rule.

Christina Baumann, MD, Health Officer for Washington County joined AM Extra Wednesday to discuss the requirement further.

