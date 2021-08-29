Unemployment ‘waiting week’ returns Sept. 5 in Oregon

New unemployment filers will have to wait a week to get their benefits

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As federal pandemic-related unemployment insurance programs are ending, so will the Oregon orders that coincided with those federal programs. That means people filing initial unemployment claims September 5 or later will once again have a waiting week before being able to collect unemployment benefits.

During the early waves of the pandemic in 2020, Gov. Kate Brown declared an emergency that waived the waiting week for unemployment filers. She then waived the waiting week until the federal programs ended — and they end September 4.

It’s important to note the waiting week does not impact the number of weeks a person receives in benefits or the total amount they may be paid.

“We know unemployment benefits are a critical safety net and people rely on these funds to provide for their families and stay in their homes,” said the Oregon Employment Department Acting Director David Gerstenfeld. “With temporary federal benefits ending Sept. 4 and COVID-19 on the rise, this is a stressful time for many throughout the country. We want to make sure people have the information they need when we return to regular unemployment insurance (UI) benefit rules, including the waiting week.”

OED officials believe the return of the waiting week will affect about 11,000 people initially — those filing a claim for the first time or those receiving Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits who were eligible for a regular unemployment claim after their original PEUC claim expired.

Anyone filing for a claim for the first time after September 4 will have to wait a week to get their benefits. During the waiting week new filers still have to look for work and file a weekly claim but won’t be paid unemployment benefits that week.

People already getting regular unemployment checks won’t have a waiting week. But if they file a new claim later, they will have to wait a week.