Union County returns to Phase 1 after spike in COVID-19 cases

La Grande, Oregon as seen on the Union County Chamber of Commerce website, June 16, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials with Eastern Oregon’s Union County announced it will return to Phase One of the state’s reopening plan after a recent outbreak of the coronavirus.

The Union County Incident Management Team made a voluntary recommendation to the county’s Board of Commissioners at a meeting Wednesday.

The Board accepted the recommendation unanimously.

Because the rollback from Phase 2 to 1 will be voluntary, county officials said enforcement of restrictions to businesses will be in the form of “education for those having challenges with meeting Phase 1 level mitigations.”

The Board of Commissioners also passed a recommendation to urge people living in Union County to adhere to the guidelines from the Oregon Health Authority that relate to wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.

Of the new 278 cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday, 119 were from Union County. On Monday, 99 cases were reported. Overall, the county has logged 240 cases and now has the highest infection rate in Oregon, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Union County was approved to enter Phase 2 on June 4 along with 25 other Oregon counties.