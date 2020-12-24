Union Gospel Mission mobile outreach brings Christmas meals

More than 1000 meals provided during Christmas week

The Union Gospel Mission Search + Rescue mobile outreach in action in 2020 (Courtesy: UGM)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since the Union Gospel Mission can’t have crowd around their tables dinner, they’re taking more than 1000 Christmas meals and delivering them through their Search + Rescue mobile outreach program.

Officials with Union Gospel Mission said the meals — ham, Au Gratin potatoes, green beans with bacon and onion, dinner roll, butter and a snack — will be provided at the downtown location and at homeless camps in the city.

They will also be providing blankets for those living outside “as a small Christmas gift,” they said.

If you’d like to help in any way, contact the Union Gospel Mission at 503.274.4483 or you can donate online.

