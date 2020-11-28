Union Gospel Mission staff, residents have COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some staff and residents in the men’s LifeChange recovery program tested positive for COVID-19 on Thanksgiving Day, officials with the Union Gospel Mission said.

Mission leaders said they handed out to-go meals for the holiday, but the dining room where those meals were handed out is not in the same part of the building where those who tested positive were.

The Multnomah County Health Department is testing anyone who was there over the Thanksgiving holiday. Those affected either tested positive or have symptoms.

Because of that, the Union Gospel Mission is temporarily altering the meal services at the downtown location and closed the thrift shop in Tigard.

In a statement, Executive Director Bill Russell said, “Our greatest concern is preventing further spread and keeping our residents, staff, volunteers, and those we serve safe and healthy. We have practiced strict COVID-19 protocols and will continue to do so. We are working with the Multnomah County Health Department and are following their recommendations. All staff and residents who have been exposed will be quarantined and tested.”

LifeChange, a long-term residential community for homeless, addicted and vulnerable men, serves 250,000 meals a year to the homeless and hungry at the Old Town location.