University of Portland to reopen for fall term in August

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The University of Portland is planning to reopen for its fall term in August.

UP said Tuesday it’s planning to open on Aug. 17. In-person classes will resume on Aug. 24 following a week of campus move-ins, orientations, coursework introductions and other training sessions.

The university said its traditional Fall Break in October will be eliminated and all in-person classes will end by Nov. 25 ahead of Thanksgiving. Students won’t return to campus for the rest of the semester. Final exams will be taken online from Nov. 20 to Dec. 3.

University President Rev. Mark L. Poorman said the on-campus experience will be very different when students return. UP will follow strict health and safety protocols including social distancing, sanitization measures and face masks.

Three task forces will create and execute a full plan for UP’s reopening.