University of Portland to require vaccinations for Fall ’21

School says all UP students, faculty and staff will be required to receive vaccination

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All University of Portland students, faculty and staff will be required to be vaccinated ahead of the Fall 2021 term, according to school officials.

In a release issued Tuesday, UP officials said employees must submit proof of vaccination no later than August 1, 2021. Students must submit proof of vaccination no later than September 1, 2021. Any medical and/or non-medical exemptions from the policy can be requested, according to UP.

The school said more information about the process including instructions on submitting appropriate documents will be issued at a later date.

UP created a COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force at the start of the year, made up of students, staff and faculty chaired by Dr. Casey Shillam, Dean of the School of Nursing. The group studied

“Ultimately, the Task Force concluded that widespread vaccination of students, staff, and faculty will advance the health of UP community members; promote the safety of our in-person, residential campus environment; and, contribute to the decline of the pandemic,” the school said. “The Task Force recommended that all UP community members be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. This recommendation was endorsed by the COVID-19 Steering Committee and approved by the President’s Leadership Cabinet.”