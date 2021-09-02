84% of recent COVID cases among unvaccinated Oregonians

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon officials said Thursday that unvaccinated people accounted for more than 84% of the state’s recent COVID-19 cases.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 27 new COVID-related deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 3,248. There were 2,449 new confirmed and presumptive cases in Oregon, bringing the state total to 281,513.

There were 1,131 hospitalized patients with COVID in Oregon on Thursday, which was 47 fewer than the previous day, and 308 patients in ICU beds, which was a decrease of 50, the OHA said. There were 62 available adult ICU beds out of 682 total (9% availability) and 376 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,315 (9% availability).

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

The Oregon Health Authority said its latest breakthrough case report showed 2,592 breakthrough cases between Aug. 22 to Aug. 28 accounting for 15.9% of the state’s total cases that week. During that same time period, unvaccinated people accounted for 84.1% of Oregon’s reported COVID cases, the OHA said.

To date, there have been 13,166 COVID vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. The median age of all cases was 48. Of Oregon’s total breakthrough cases, 4.9% of people were hospitalized and 0.9% died. The median age of those who died was 81.

The OHA reported that 11,496 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Wednesday. The seven-day running average is now 8,795 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,827,487 first and second doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,851,033 first and second doses of Moderna and 200,749 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 2,641,129 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,411,810 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cases and COVID-19 deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday were in the following counties: Baker (19), Benton (18), Clackamas (180), Clatsop (27), Columbia (43), Coos (43), Crook (26), Curry (11), Deschutes (149), Douglas (146), Grant (9), Harney (13), Hood River (8), Jackson (202), Jefferson (22), Josephine (119), Klamath (38), Lane (175), Lincoln (51), Linn (131), Malheur (16), Marion (247), Morrow (14), Multnomah (248), Polk (28), Sherman (3), Tillamook (29), Umatilla (84), Union (22), Wallowa (3), Wasco (22), Washington (238) and Yamhill (65).

Details about the latest deaths were not immediately available.