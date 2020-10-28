UO: 5 Ducks back at practice after COVID false positive

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Coronavirus tests for five student-athletes in the Oregon Ducks football program have been found to be false-positive, the university said.

The University of Oregon’s athletic department said Saturday the five people had positive antigen tests for the coronavirus. They went into isolation and were being monitored by medical staff.

However, the university announced Tuesday that the tests were found to be false positives based on two separate follow-up tests carried out by independent labs. All five student-athletes were removed from isolation and returned to practice Tuesday morning.