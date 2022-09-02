PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Health Authority announced the updated COVID-19 boosters can now be administered in Oregon after approval from the Western States Scientific Workgroup.

According to OHA, the updated boosters, which also target the omicron variant, are administered in a single dose at least two months after completing an initial vaccine series.

“With much appreciation to the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup for its ongoing commitment, I am pleased to say the group met last night and reaffirmed the authorization of the new updated bivalent booster by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” said Dean Sidelinger, health officer and state epidemiologist at OHA. “With that agreement, we can begin to offer the booster. We expect a full statement from the workgroup in the coming days.”

Governor Kate Brown said in a statement, “with recommendations from the FDA, CDC and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, Oregonians can rest assured that the latest Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna booster shots are safe and effective at fighting both infections and severe illness caused by the Omicron variant.”

“Vaccines continue to be a critical tool in protecting yourself and your family against COVID-19, and I encourage all eligible Oregonians to get their booster as soon as possible. While COVID-19 has receded in recent months, it remains the third leading cause of death in the United States, and vaccines are the most effective tool for preventing severe illness and death,” the governor added.

According to OHA, the boosters can be administered regardless of which vaccine series someone previously received. OHA said the Moderna booster is authorized for those 18-year-old and older and the Pfizer booster can be administered to those 12 years and older.

OHA said the boosters started arriving in Oregon on Thursday with more shipments on Friday. The health authority also anticipates additional shipments next week.