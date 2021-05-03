UW announces COVID vaccine requirement ahead of fall semester

A vial of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine that receivedemergency use authorization is seen at George Washington University Hospital, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The University of Washington announced Monday it was requiring all students attending classes this fall semester to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The decision applies to all three of the university’s campuses, according to a university press release.

Any COVID-19 vaccine OK’d by the U.S., the World Health Organization or other nations will meet the vaccination requirement, and vaccinations are free at UW Medicine hospitals and at mass vaccination sites.

If a student is unable to be vaccinated where they currently by the time fall semester starts, vaccines at the university will be provided to them when they arrive on campus, university officials said.

“Widespread vaccination is the only real way we can put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us and return to a more normal way of living, learning and working,” UW President Ana Mari Cauce said in a statement.

Washington State University announced a similar requirement for students in April, along with some universities and colleges in the Portland area. However, some higher education institutions, such as the University of Oregon, are still deciding on a requirement.