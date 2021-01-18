VA in Portland, Vancouver ready mass vaccination clinics

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over the past month, both the Portland and Vancouver Veterans Affairs offices have been vaccinating veterans living in the VA long-term care facilities along with VA health care personnel.

Now, more COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics are underway at the Portland and Vancouver VA to take care of veterans who are high risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

“We vaccinate anywhere from 300 to 500 people a day, including employees and veterans,” said one official with the Portland VA. “It’s very exciting, they’re very appreciative to get the vaccine and I feel like we’re doing good efforts to get it out to the public so we can prevent the spread of COVID.”

“I think it is very important. This pandemic has changed the way we live and this vaccine is the chance for people to get protected to stay safe and to return to some type of normalcy later on,” said Austin, a registered nurse at the Vancouver VA.

They’re working to get veterans vaccinated as quickly as possible and hope to have all veterans vaccinated within 2 to 3 months. You don’t need to reserve a vaccine or come to the VA to request a vaccine until they contact you.

The VA asks that vets not call them for an appointment as it will only hold up their phone lines.

Veterans who already got their first vaccine shot said rhe process was easy — and the shot itself only took a few seconds.

“I believe in getting it, just as well about getting the flu shot. Anything to get it and make sure people can survive and live get through this pandemic,” one Army veteran said. “Everybody needs to get it. If you have a doubt, get it. It’s what I did. I had no doubt about it.”

Another Army veteran agreed. “They say it’s good for us. That’s good enough for me, I have to trust the people who are talking to us about it. If any doctor says it’s OK, might as well do it.”